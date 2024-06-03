Enid, Oklahoma – LSU Eunice Baseball secured its eighth NJCAA Division II National Championship in a decisive 9-3 victory over Brunswick Community College on Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. The Bengals' (56-8) victory solidifies their status as the team with the most NJCAA Division II titles and the second most in NJCAA history.

The game remained tightly contested until the eighth inning, with LSU Eunice clinging to a narrow 3-2 lead. The Bengals broke the game wide open with a six-run surge, capitalizing on four hits and three walks. The pivotal inning began with Tyler Johnson (Kenner, LA, Brother Martin HS) singling, followed by two walks to load the bases. Andrew Lee (Lafayette, LA, Ascension Episcopal HS) drove in two runs with a groundball past the Dolphin shortstop, extending the lead to 5-2.

A passed ball allowed Collin Husser (Ponchatoula, LA, Ponchatoula HS) to score, and Weston Fulk (Ankeny, IA, Ankeny HS) delivered the crushing blow with a bases-clearing double down the left field line, giving the Bengals a commanding 9-2 advantage. Brunswick managed to add a run in the eighth, but the Bengals closed out the game in the ninth. Parker Morgan (Lake Charles, LA, St. Louis Catholic HS) came in as relief, securing the final outs with a strikeout and a game-ending double play.

The early innings saw both teams trading runs. Brunswick struck first with a solo home run in the third inning. LSU Eunice responded in the fourth, scoring two runs on a Tyson LeBlanc (Maurice, LA, North Vermilion HS) RBI single and an Ashton Fuselier (Lake Charles, LA, Sam Houston HS) sacrifice fly. Brunswick tied the game with a run off a fielder's choice, but LSU Eunice reclaimed the lead for good in the seventh with a bases-loaded walk.

Fulk and Dawson Willis (Ruston, LA, Ruston HS) led the Bengals' offense, each contributing three hits to the team's 12-hit performance. Johnson also had a multi-hit game.

Liam Watt (Burlington, Ontario, Canada, Nelson HS) capped off his Most Outstanding Pitcher performance with 3.2 innings of relief, earning the win and improving his record to 7-2. Watt allowed one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out two batters. Over the tournament, Watt made three appearances, securing two wins in 7.2 innings, allowing one run on five hits with four strikeouts.

Starting pitcher Alec Beversdorf (Seabrook, TX, Clear Falls HS) delivered a solid performance, pitching three innings on four days' rest, giving up one run on three hits and a walk while striking out three batters. Parker Webb (Fayetteville, TN, Lincoln County HS) contributed 1.1 innings of relief, allowing one run on three hits and striking out two batters.

Dawson Willis was named the Tournament's Most Valuable Player, boasting a .437 batting average (7-for-16) with seven runs, an RBI, and seven stolen bases. He was joined on the All-Tournament Team by Teddy Johnson, Tournament Defensive Player Alex Dupuy, Weston Fulk, Blake Lobell, and Liam Watt.

The Bengals' remarkable season and dominant championship run underscore their legacy as a powerhouse in NJCAA Division II baseball.