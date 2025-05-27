(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) – After a strong regular season, the LSU Tigers are headed into the NCAA Baseball Tournament with a 43-14 record and hosting their own regional. LSU starts the post season as the #6 national seed. It's always great to get extra baseball, and even better when you get to play at home.

LSU's pitching depth and solid offense were strong forces that helped during SEC games. It doesn't hurt that their record now gives them home field advantage at the Box for the regional rounds. You know the fans are going to be loud and proud at the box this weekend.

When Does the Baton Rouge Regional Begin for LSU Baseball?

The postseason road begins at Alex Box Stadium as the Tigers host the Baton Rouge Regional this weekend. LSU kicks off pitches off the tournament at 2 p.m. Friday against Little Rock. If you don't have tickets and can't make it to the stadium, you can always watch the game on the SEC Network or listen to the stream on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

What is the Seeding for the Baton Rouge Regional?

Here’s how the rest of the Baton Rouge Regional will play out this weekend:

No. 2 seed Dallas Baptist will face No. 3 seed Rhode Island at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and can be streamed on ESPN+.

The regional continues through the weekend, with elimination games Saturday and the championship possibly stretching into Monday, June 2.

2025 Baton Rouge Regional Schedule (all times Central Daylight Time):

Friday, May 30

Game 1: LSU (1) vs. Little Rock (4) – 2 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 2: Dallas Baptist (2) vs. Rhode Island (3) – 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 31

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – 1 p.m.

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 1

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 – 2 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 4 – 8 p.m.

Monday, June 2

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch for the regional title – Time TBD

With a solid season and home-field advantage in Baton Rouge, the Tigers are ready to make another deep run with the goal of Omaha in their sights.

What Happens if LSU Wins the Baton Rouge Regional?

A series win this weekend would send the Tigers to the Super Regional, where they will meet the winner of the Clemson Regional.