(KPEL-FM) - Louisiana has its share of rich and famous individuals. From driven individuals who started their businesses from the trunks of their cars to wives of car dealers who expanded their husbands’ empires to new heights, and even in the world of entertainment where one individual has made a name for himself by literally putting his name on virtually every project.

The industries of which these wealthy individuals control include food, drinks, sports, investments, shipyards and entertainment production companies. If you're familiar with getting a Box Combo at Raising Canes or cheering on the New Orleans Saints at home or in the dome, you're supporting these Louisiana business owners. That jewelry you purchased for your significant other may have well been manufactured in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Also: Top Famous Celebrities from Louisiana

These individuals have not only made astounding amounts of money, but have also given back substantial amounts to the communities around Louisiana. Their stories are testaments to the combination of ideas, initiative and drive to succeed that can serve as an inspiration to others.

  • Todd Graves

    $9.5 Billion
  • Gayle Benson

    $7.1 Billion

  • William Goldring

    Claimed $7.0 Billion

  • Gary Schouest

    Claimed $2.0 Billion

  • Matt Stuller

    Estimated $100 Million+

  • Jim Bernhard

    Estimated $500 Million+
    • Source of Wealth: Shaw Group (energy/construction), investments
    • Residence: Baton Rouge area
    • Details: Former CEO of Shaw Group, significant investments in energy and construction sectors

  • Boysie Bollinger

    Estimated $500 Million+
    • Source of Wealth: Bollinger Shipyards
    • Residence: Lockport, Louisiana
    • Details: Chairman and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards, major naval and commercial shipbuilding company

  • Avram Glazer

    Estimated $1 Billion
    • Source of Wealth: Manchester United FC, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (partial)
    • Residence: New Orleans area (disputed)
    • Details: Member of Glazer family that owns Manchester United and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Tyler Perry

    Estimated $1 Billion
    • Source of Wealth: Tyler Perry Studios, entertainment
    • Residence: Has Louisiana connections/properties (not primary residence)
    • Details: Playwright, director, actor, CEO of Tyler Perry Studios

