(KPEL-FM) - Louisiana has its share of rich and famous individuals. From driven individuals who started their businesses from the trunks of their cars to wives of car dealers who expanded their husbands’ empires to new heights, and even in the world of entertainment where one individual has made a name for himself by literally putting his name on virtually every project.

The industries of which these wealthy individuals control include food, drinks, sports, investments, shipyards and entertainment production companies. If you're familiar with getting a Box Combo at Raising Canes or cheering on the New Orleans Saints at home or in the dome, you're supporting these Louisiana business owners. That jewelry you purchased for your significant other may have well been manufactured in Lafayette, Louisiana.

These individuals have not only made astounding amounts of money, but have also given back substantial amounts to the communities around Louisiana. Their stories are testaments to the combination of ideas, initiative and drive to succeed that can serve as an inspiration to others.

Louisiana's Billionaires and Multi-Millionaires for 2025