Louisiana’s Billionaires and Multi-Millionaires for 2025
(KPEL-FM) - Louisiana has its share of rich and famous individuals. From driven individuals who started their businesses from the trunks of their cars to wives of car dealers who expanded their husbands’ empires to new heights, and even in the world of entertainment where one individual has made a name for himself by literally putting his name on virtually every project.
The industries of which these wealthy individuals control include food, drinks, sports, investments, shipyards and entertainment production companies. If you're familiar with getting a Box Combo at Raising Canes or cheering on the New Orleans Saints at home or in the dome, you're supporting these Louisiana business owners. That jewelry you purchased for your significant other may have well been manufactured in Lafayette, Louisiana.
These individuals have not only made astounding amounts of money, but have also given back substantial amounts to the communities around Louisiana. Their stories are testaments to the combination of ideas, initiative and drive to succeed that can serve as an inspiration to others.
Todd Graves$9.5 Billion
- Source of Wealth: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
- Residence: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Global Rank: 293rd richest person in the world (Forbes 2025)
- Forbes 400 Rank: #107 (2024)
- Details: Founder and CEO of Raising Cane's, which now has over 800 locations in 40+ states. Company worth $3.7 billion in sales. Started in 1996 with savings and an SBA loan.
- Note: Some sources incorrectly report $17.2 billion - verified Forbes data shows $9.5 billion
Gayle Benson$7.1 Billion
- Source of Wealth: New Orleans Saints & Pelicans, car dealerships
- Residence: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Global Rank: 464th richest person in the world (Forbes 2025)
- Forbes 400 Rank: #201 (2024)
- Details: Owner of New Orleans Saints (NFL) and New Orleans Pelicans (NBA). Inherited teams from late husband Tom Benson in 2018. Net worth increased $1 billion from 2024 to 2025.
William GoldringClaimed $7.0 Billion
- Source of Wealth: Sazerac Company (alcohol/spirits)
- Residence: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Forbes 400 Rank: #169 (2024)
- Status: Listed on Forbes 400 but inconsistently reported on global billionaire lists
- Details: Chairman of Sazerac Co., which owns ~500 alcohol brands including Pappy Van Winkle, Southern Comfort, Buffalo Trace, and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky
Gary SchouestClaimed $2.0 Billion
- Source of Wealth: Edison Chouest Offshore (marine/oil services)
- Residence: Cut Off, Louisiana (Lafourche Parish)
- Status: Reported by some sources but not consistently verified on Forbes lists
- Details: Owner and president of Edison Chouest Offshore, which owns more than 200 offshore vessels for oil, gas, and wind power industries
Matt StullerEstimated $100 Million+
- Source of Wealth: Stuller Inc. (jewelry manufacturing/distribution)
- Residence: Lafayette, Louisiana
- Current Status: NO LONGER on recent Forbes billionaire lists despite previous estimates of $7 billion
- Note: May have lost billionaire status or wealth may be held privately
Jim BernhardEstimated $500 Million+
- Source of Wealth: Shaw Group (energy/construction), investments
- Residence: Baton Rouge area
- Details: Former CEO of Shaw Group, significant investments in energy and construction sectors
Boysie BollingerEstimated $500 Million+
- Source of Wealth: Bollinger Shipyards
- Residence: Lockport, Louisiana
- Details: Chairman and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards, major naval and commercial shipbuilding company
Avram GlazerEstimated $1 Billion
- Source of Wealth: Manchester United FC, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (partial)
- Residence: New Orleans area (disputed)
- Details: Member of Glazer family that owns Manchester United and Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tyler PerryEstimated $1 Billion
- Source of Wealth: Tyler Perry Studios, entertainment
- Residence: Has Louisiana connections/properties (not primary residence)
- Details: Playwright, director, actor, CEO of Tyler Perry Studios