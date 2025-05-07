(KPEL-FM) - Every so often, companies will analyze data and create lists that appeal to every region. One such list deals with the topic of beer. For many, beer is the beverage of choice to unwind after a hard day of work, play or just because. If you've passed through the refrigerated section at Adriens, Albertsons, Rouses or one of the other stores in the area, you've noticed that the sheer number of offerings can be overwhelming.

What is Louisiana's Most Popular Beer?

That being said, one beer has to be the most popular, right? Well, that depends on who you ask. A recent story stated that Miller Beer was the overwhelming beer of choice for Louisiana and 29 other states across the country.

The study done by Coffeeness (yes, a coffee company did research on beer) analyzed data from YouGov's popularity ratings and Google Trends data. Their analysis concluded that Miller Beer (including variations including Miller Light Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life and Miller64 as a whole) was the number one choice for Louisianans.

According to Wikipedia:

YouGov specialises in market research and opinion polling through online methods. The company's methodology involves obtaining responses from an invited group of Internet users, and then weighting these responses in line with demographic information. It draws these demographically representative samples from a panel of over 24 million people worldwide

Now, from my own personal experience having been a patron of bars in South Louisiana for nearly two decades, I question the results of that study. In my 'alcohol exposure' over the years, the overwhelming selection for quite some time had been Bud Light. In fact, cruise lines leaving from Louisiana often had to re-stock Bud Light half way through their trip because of the sheer number of Louisiana cruisers that consumed the beverage. I can't say I ever recalled someone asking for a Miller beer.

This led me to search the internet to see if there was any corresponding research that came to the same conclusion. What I did find was a recent report from a wine enthusiast's website titled, well, WineEnthusiast.com. Their findings listed Budweiser as the top beer for Louisiana beer drinkers. Their research, performing by ?Gaming Website McLuck? used Google Trends data as well for their study. While I'm not really sure why a gaming website would have their own research team digging into beer preferences, to each their own.

Then, just for fun, another search came to the conclusion that Louisiana was a hybrid of Corona and Bud Light...at least according to InnerBody.com. They too utilized Google Trends data to conclude that the winners for Louisiana were Corona and Bud Light.

Not to be outdone, WorldPopulationReview.com joined in the review discussion and announced that Budweiser was the winner in Louisiana.

In a perfect world, I'd love to find data from beer sales per capita to get a consumer-level metric outside of polling samples that can really define the champion of beer. In the end, drink what you like, and as always drink responsibly. Whether you're part of the 'In-Crowd' that drinks what everyone else does, or you find yourself leaning to one of the many microbrewery options and smaller batch brands, cheers!