Louisiana’s Favorite Cereal Isn’t What You Would Expect

Depending on who you talk to and what you remember growing up, breakfast has been considered the most important meal of the day. According to a report from Bar S, breakfast wasn't truly the GOAT of all meals until the industrial revolution. Breakfast offerings themselves have drastically changed over the years as well.

(Very) Brief (and Incomplete) History of Breakfast

Surprisingly, pancakes were mentioned as far back as ancient Greece according to Betty Crocker. It wasn't until 1938 that breakfast cereals made an appearance with Rice Chex which has found its way into afternoon snack mixes, holiday treats and more as creative individuals found ways to incorporate into recipes.

One of the most familiar names in breakfast cereals got its start from namesake and founder Dr. John Kellogg who created cornflakes by mistake in the late 1800s, according to History.com. As a strange twist, the development of corn flakes has an almost Puritanical rationale.

In 1941, Cheerios made it's debut onto the breakfast scene (save this information for later). An interesting piece of trivia, Cheerios was originally called Cheerioats by General Mills.

Then with the development of mass media, marketing and advertising, the cereal boom occurred. Now there's cereal for virtually any taste bud and plenty of children (as well as tired adults) will oftentimes opt for cereal for dinner instead of preparing a normal meal.

What are Louisiana's Most Popular Cereals?

With National Cereal Day occurring on March 7th, VegasInsider conducted some research to determine the most popular cereals for each state. The methodology was to use Google Keyword Planner to identify the most often searched cereal brands in each state. According to their most recent research, here are the 10 most popular cereals for Louisiana.