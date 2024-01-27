In Louisiana, we hit the roads a lot to do things like hang out with family and friends, go to work, take the kids to school, or take a backroad and enjoy a Sunday drive.

Sometimes those drives take us through small towns and settlements in the Louisiana and Southwest Louisiana area. Some of us like to avoid major highways and take the backroads through small towns but sometimes that is at a cost.

Some of the backroads have much lower speed limits than speed limits on interstates and major state highways. You know what we are talking about. Those roads where it has a 65 mph speed limit posted and in 1000 feet, the speed limit dramatically drops to 45 mph that fast.

You are probably thinking of a few towns right now where you know you will see a speed trap every time you pass through it. That is when you could get caught off guard and tagged by local police departments sitting on the side of the road right by the speed limit changes.

We asked folks in Southwest Louisiana this question. "Southwest Louisiana towns you should never speed through because you’re guaranteed a ticket? And go!

We received over 140 comments on Facebook about areas you think are the towns in Louisiana that have the most speed traps and where you are guaranteed to get a ticket if you speed through the town.

Here are what you said were the top towns with Speed Traps In Southwest Louisiana.

Westlake

Fenton

Woodworth

Forest Hill

Kinder

Welsh on I-10

Hornbeck

Pitkin

Reeves

Oakdale

So the next time you go through these towns, remember to set your cruise to the speed limit so you don't get a ticket.