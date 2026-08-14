Louisiana drivers have had a lot of rule changes to keep up with lately. Between the end of mandatory inspection stickers, a new hands-free phone law, and higher fines for left lane campers, it's easy to lose track of what's actually enforceable out on the road right now.

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Some of these laws have been on the books for years and most people have never heard of them. Others are brand new this year. Either way, if you're driving around the great state of Louisiana, here's what could actually land you a citation.

Equipment Citations Didn't Disappear With the Inspection Sticker

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Gov. Jeff Landry signed a law ending Louisiana's mandatory vehicle inspection sticker program for most personal vehicles, and from June 30, 2026, through January 1, 2027, troopers can't cite you just for a missing or expired sticker. Starting January 1, 2027, the sticker gets replaced entirely by a $6 QR code tied to your registration.

Here's the part people are getting wrong, though: this law didn't suspend equipment rules. A burned out taillight, a cracked windshield, bald tires, illegal tint, none of that goes away just because the brake tag is gone. Officers can still pull you over and write you up for the underlying equipment violation itself, they just can't do it solely because your sticker expired.

Hands-Free Law Means No Phone in Your Hand, Period

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As of January 1, 2026, Louisiana's hands-free law is in full enforcement, and it's not just texting anymore. You can't hold a phone at all while driving, even to check a map or take a call. Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, or a phone mounted to your dash or windshield are all fine. Holding it isn't. Fines start at $100 and jump to $250 if you get caught in a school or construction zone.

Headphones Are Illegal, But Only If They're in Both Ears

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This one surprises a lot of people. Under RS 32:295.2, it's illegal to drive while wearing headphones or earbuds in both ears. One ear is fine and always has been. The fine for a violation is only $25 plus court costs, but it's still a citation you don't need. Motorcyclists with a headset built into their helmet are exempt.

Left Lane Lingering Now Comes With Real Money Attached

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If you're one of those drivers cruising in the left lane below the speed limit while everyone stacks up behind you, that's gotten more expensive. The updated law requires drivers going slower than the speed limit to stay out of the left lane unless they're actively passing, and officers can stop you for it even if you're only a mile an hour under. First offense is now $150, up from $100. A second offense within 12 months is $250, and a third can run you $350 with up to 30 days in jail.

The Move Over Law Isn't Just for Police Cars

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Most people know to move over for a state trooper on the shoulder. Fewer realize the law covers a lot more than that. Under RS 32:125, you're required to move into a non-adjacent lane, or slow down if you can't change lanes, for any stationary emergency vehicle, tow truck, utility crew, or even a stranded motorist with hazard lights on. Violations can run up to $200.

No Pay, No Play Could Cost an Uninsured Driver $100,000

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This is a big one if you're driving without insurance. Under Louisiana's "No Pay, No Play" law, RS 32:866, an uninsured driver in a crash can't recover the first $100,000 in bodily injury damages or the first $100,000 in property damage, even when the other driver caused the wreck. That's a steep jump from the old limits of $15,000 and $25,000, and the new numbers have been in effect since August 1, 2025. There are exceptions if the at-fault driver was drunk, fled the scene, or caused the crash intentionally, but otherwise, driving without coverage in Louisiana just got a lot riskier.

Window Tint Rules Noticeably Changed in 2025

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If you tinted your windows a while back and haven't checked the current rules, it's worth a look. Front and rear side windows now need to let in at least 25% of light, down from the old 40% minimum, and rear windows need at least 12% as part of the law became effective on 8/01/2025. Reflectivity on front and back side windows can't exceed 20%, and the windshield is only allowed a non-reflective strip across the top five inches. Red and amber tints aren't allowed at all, and Louisiana doesn't recognize medical exemptions for darker tint. Fines start at $150 for a first offense and climb to $350 for repeat violations.

Leaving Your Car Running and Unattended Is Actually Against the Law

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This one catches people off guard every time it comes up. Under RS 32:145, you're not allowed to let a vehicle sit unattended on a public street without stopping the motor, locking the ignition, removing the key, and setting the brake. So warming up the truck in the driveway or running into the gas station with it idling in the lot, technically, that's a citation waiting to happen if your vehicle counts as unattended on a public roadway.

Underglow and Accent Lighting Have Real Rules Behind Them

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A lot of drivers around here have added underglow or accent lighting to their trucks and cars, and most of it is legal, but not all of it. Under RS 32:327, you can't run any light visible from directly in front of your vehicle that shows red or green, and flashing lights are off limits entirely unless you're an emergency vehicle, school bus, or using your turn signals or hazards. Blue is reserved strictly for authorized emergency and utility vehicles, so skip that color no matter how good it looks. And if a lamp on your vehicle puts out more than 300 candlepower, it has to be aimed so the high intensity part of the beam doesn't hit the roadway 75 feet out. Most underglow kits in other colors are fine as long as they're steady, not flashing, and not visible as red or green from the front.

READ MORE: Other Louisiana Laws You Might Be Breaking

None of these are the kind of laws that make headlines every day, but they're the ones that can turn a routine drive into an unexpected ticket. Worth keeping in the back of your mind next time you're heading down any of the roads across Louisiana.