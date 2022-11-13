Louisiana Defeats ETSU to Win the Asheville Championship

The Ragin Cajuns played ETSU on Sunday in the Asheville Championship. UL won 81-77 to win the tournament.

The Cajuns played a very good game. They lead for the entire 1st half, fell off for a bit in the second, but managed to close out ETSU at the end of the 2nd half to win the game. It was a hard-fought game toward the end but the Cajuns played well throughout.

UL shot 49% from the field and 47.6% from the 3-point line. The Cajuns nabbed 32 rebounds, 14 assists, and 10 steals. Jordan Brown was the high-point man with 14 points. Asheville Championship MVP Terence Lewis II had 12 points, 2 steals, and 9 rebounds.

The Cajuns will be back on the hardwood this Thursday in the Cajundome against Louisiana Tech. Tip-off starts at 7 pm.