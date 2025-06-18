(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - Starting January 1, 2026, commercial policyholders in Louisiana can save on liability insurance

A new Louisiana law passed during the 2025 regular session could be a money-saver for commercial drivers. House Bill 549, authored by Rep. Schamerhorn, requires insurance companies to offer premium discounts to commercial vehicle owners who add dashboard cameras and telematics systems to their vehicles. Being able to have video evidence and other information can come in very handy if an incident on the road occurs.

When Will the New Insurance Law Take Effect?

The new measure takes effect January 1, 2026, The goal of the law is to improve safety, reduce insurance fraud, and lower costs for businesses operating in Louisiana. With the number of lawyers specializing in vehicle accidents appearing to grow daily (just look for the billboards on any road), truck drivers will need as much documentation on their side, just in case.

Who Gets the Discount?

The law applies specifically to commercial motor vehicle policies. There are also prerequisites that policyholders must meet to qualify:

A dashboard camera and telematics system must be installed and working when the policy is issued or renewed

The systems must remain operational for the entire term

The Equipment has to meet technical standards set by the Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance

Policyholders will also need to provide proof, such as a vendor certificate or a telematics data report, to their insurance provider upon request. They also much have yearly documentation that confirms the systems are in use.

A video from Geotab showcases the benefits of cameras and telematics for drivers:

Get our free mobile app

What’s Covered and What’s Not

The discount applies only to the liability portion of commercial auto insurance policies. It doesn't include collision or comprehensive coverage, unless an insurer elects to offer those discounts. Surplus lines insurers are exempt from this law.

If a policyholder’s dash cam or telematics system stops working and they don’t fix it, the discount will be removed at the next renewal, though the policy can be reinstated if proof of compliance is provided.

Plan to Track Effectiveness of the Plan

To measure how effective the new policy is, insurers must file annual reports by March 1st with the Louisiana Department of Insurance. These reports will track:

How many vehicles received the discount

The total dollar amount of savings given

Whether there were changes in claim frequency or severity linked to the technology

Starting June 1, 2027, the Insurance Commissioner will provide annual summaries of the reports to the Louisiana House and Senate Insurance Committees.

READ MORE: Why State Police Face Traffic With Lights Flashing in Louisiana

READ MORE: Why Louisiana Is Known for the Worst Road Rage in the U.S.

Why It Matters for Lafayette and Beyond

With Louisiana consistently ranking among the most expensive states for auto insurance, especially for commercial fleets, this new law could lighten the financial load for local businesses. By offering the possibility of lower premiums, HB 549 will hopefully improve driving habits and create more accountability on the road.

The hope is that fewer accidents and more accurate incident records will help drive down costs over time for everyone involved.

What Happens If Insurers Don’t Comply?

Insurance providers who willfully fail to follow the new law could face penalties under existing Louisiana insurance regulations. If your company requires commercial vehicle policies, this new legislation might just help protect your business and save some money in the process, but only time will tell.