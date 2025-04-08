(KPEL-FM) - It's that time of year again, when the sound of propane burners firing up instantly makes your mouth water, knowing that somewhere near you, crawfish is about to be boiled. With prices coming down as the season continues, it's as good a time as ever to have your own boil.

Of course, you can try one of the many restaurants featuring boiled crawfish and make your life a little easier, but there's nothing quite like firing up that burner yourself and utilize your family's secret steps for the perfect batch. When you boil at home, you've got more options regarding what to add to your boil.

From mushrooms to sausages and corn, potatoes and onions to more unique items like artichokes, you're in control of the menu, and your family almost always has a favorite side that just has to be in the pot.

You've got picnic tables and chairs, garbage cans and trays, the usual staples (along with plenty of newspapers to cover the table). Over the years, there have been some unique inventions to make your next boil a little easier. From specialty burners that make it easy to handle an entire sack of crawfish solo to tables that make cleanup a breeze and even devices to help rinse your crawfish before cooking (depending where you get em, you may have to rinse a little more, but it's worth it).

If it's been a while since you've checked out the latest items for your boil, here are a few items from Amazon and Academy that might just find their way into your backyard this year.