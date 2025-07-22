(KPEL-FM) - When summer rolls around in Louisiana, there’s nothing quite like packing up the car and heading to the beach. Whether you're bound for Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Destin, or even closer local spots like Holly Beach, Cypremort Point or Grand Isle, a beach trip is on almost everyone's Summer list.

But, if you've ever been to the beach before you know some of the hassles that can go along with the relaxation. A little preparation can turn a sandy, sunburned mess into a stress-free stretch of PTO.

feet with sandals covered in sand

From how to keep your drinks cold without dragging a heavy cooler through the sand, to ingenious ways to shake off sand before you get back in the car, these tricks will keep you from stressing out during and after your vacation. Ever heard of using fitted sheets to keep your space sand-free? What about freezing aloe vera in an ice cube tray for post-sun relief? There are even got tips for packing your beach bag smarter, so you’re not digging for sunscreen at the bottom while corralling your toddler and a towel.

This gallery is made for Louisiana travelers who plan on hitting the sun and sand this summer. Whether you're hitting the Emerald Coast with the whole family or just a quick day trip to Holly Beach, these hacks can help make your vacation smoother, cleaner, cooler, and a whole lot more fun. Scroll through to check out the simple, affordable tricks that’ll definitely improve your next coastal getaway.