Louisiana Basketball Coach Bob Marlin Partners With American Cancer Society to Help Fight Cancer

Louisiana Ragin Cajun head basketball coach Bob Marlin announced today that he would be partnering with the American Cancer Society. Marlin pledged to donate one hundred dollars for every three-pointer made in the Cajuns' next two games.

The Cajuns are set to face Troy and Georgia Southern in those two games. What an amazing cause to donate towards by Coach Marlin. The Cajuns have been great this year as they have a record of 16-4 overall and 6-2 in the conference.

It's great seeing leaders like Coach Marlin step up and make a difference. These donations will help set a screen versus cancer and we love to see it.