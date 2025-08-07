(Lake Charles, Louisiana) - Lake Charles pet owners, mark your calendars! The St. Huckleberry Animal Fund is back with its fifth free premium pet food giveaway for the community. Set for Friday, September 12, 2025, the event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The address for this year's pet food giveaway will be released as the event date approaches, so visit this page for more information. Special thanks to Ryan D. "Jume" Jumonville, CEO of United Networks of America, for the 5th St. Huckleberry Animal Fund free event, as his sponsorship is providing the venue space.

Meet the Woman Behind the Mission: Lori Dover

Founded by Lori Dover, President of the St. Huckleberry Animal Fund, this initiative has given away more than $300,000 worth of premium pet food over the past four years. Partnering with Redbarn Pet Products, this year's event will distribute 1,000 bags of top-quality dog food to help local pet parents care for their furry companions.

Partners and Sponsors Making It Happen

The event is made possible thanks to generous donations and the support of dedicated volunteers, including students from McNeese University, members of the City Marshal’s Office, and additional contributions from L’Auberge Casino Resort.

Lori Dover’s mission—rooted in animal welfare, storm recovery, and nationwide pet health reform—has been recognized by Oprah, the Wall Street Journal, and RAWZ Natural Pet Food. Her commitment to Southwest Louisiana continues to inspire and uplift.

How to Participate in the Free Giveaway

This giveaway is 100% free for the community. No registration is necessary. Just show up and share the love with your pets. Once again, the event location will be announced as the event date approaches, check back here and keep and eye out on our Facebook page for more details.