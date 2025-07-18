(KPEL-FM) As the price of homes continues to keep Americans renting for the foreseeable future, RentCafe.com’s 2025 Best Cities for Renters report features where renters are thriving, and Lafayette, Louisiana, is climbing up the charts fast.

Lafayette ranks #45 out of 150 U.S. cities, jumping an impressive 24 spots from last year. That's well ahead of Baton Rouge (#86) and New Orleans (#97). If you're looking to rent in Louisiana, the message is clear: Lafayette is one of the best places in the South to do it.

The Housing Struggle is Real

That being said, the struggle is real for Americans looking for affordable housing. Rental property rates are increasing to the point that mortgages would be more affordable, but then you're faced with the prospect of unsuccessfully attempting to acquire a home loan, and possible homelessness, as expressed in the following video

According to the study, which used 20 key metrics across Quality of Life, Local Economy, and Housing & Cost of Living, Lafayette stands out in several areas. Here's how they stack up for each metric:

Local Economy: #28 Nationally

Lafayette is leading the way in Louisiana with strong economic numbers:

11th-highest job growth rate in the U.S. (2% YoY)

Nearly 30% of residents hold a college degree, fueling a skilled workforce

Renter incomes have surged 34% in five years, which is the highest growth rate in Louisiana

Quality of Life: #60 Nationally

While there's still room for improvement in accessibility, Lafayette shines in commuter comfort measured by the following metrics:

Only 26% of residents commute more than 30 minutes

Public transit and walkability are limited (just 2.4% of residents use them)

21% of rental units are in top-rated areas, offering strong amenity access

Housing & Cost of Living: #70 Nationally

Affordability and living space are two of Lafayette’s biggest wins:

The cost of living in Lafayette is 13% below the national average

Apartments in Lafayette average 916 square feet, which is larger than many other Southern cities

The occupancy rate is 93.4%, which is the highest in Louisiana, even with limited new development

How Does Lafayette Compare?

While Miami, FL tops the Local Economy category and Washington, D.C. holds the top spot for Quality of Life, Lafayette is outpacing many larger metros in overall rental satisfaction. Hopefully the increases in rankings continue for the city as new developments make for an even more attractive place to settle down.

Here are the rankings of the top and bottom performing cities ranked by RentCafe.

