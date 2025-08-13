(Lafayette, Louisiana) - School is back in session, and life goes on. But that doesn't mean you should ignore your health with all the distractions. Find some time to visit Moncus Park as they salute National Wellness Month with a series of activities throughout the park to help you get your mind and body aligned again.

What is National Wellness Month?

National Wellness Month is observed each August as a time to focus on self-care, healthy routines, and mindful living. The idea was launched in 2018 by Live Love Spa, with the goal of getting people to focus on their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. And let's face it, we could all use with a little focus on our well-being.

Over the years, National Wellness Month has expanded beyond spas and wellness centers to include community organizations, fitness groups, parks, and workplaces as well as Moncus Park.

National Wellness Month Activities at Moncus Park

Throughout the month of August, you can take advantage of events to help you to focus on your mind and body, from walks to yoga and Tai Chi. Be sure to take some time for yourself this month to get more centered.

EVERY WEDNESDAY IN AUGUST

Mom Walks - 9am-10am. Moms are asked to meet at the Veterans Memorial

The following events all take place at the First Horizon Amphitheater

TUESDAY, AUGUST 12TH

Pure Barre Pop Up - 6pm-7pm

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13TH

Dumb Bell Cardio Pop up - 6pm-7pm

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 20TH

Yoga in the Park - 6pm-7pm

TUESDAY, AUGUST 26TH

Club Pilates Pop Up - 6pm-7pm

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 27TH

Tai Chi Pop Up - 6pm-7pm

For more information, visit the Moncus Park website.