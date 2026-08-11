(LAFAYETTE, LA) - Lafayette Commuter Connections is a proposed $70 million transportation plan targeting 18 road and intersection projects across Lafayette Parish. The initiative includes new roundabouts, road widening, turn-lane improvements and traffic-signal upgrades aimed at reducing congestion as the parish prepares for continued population growth.

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Boulet announced the Lafayette Commuter Connections initiative this week, a roadmap laying out 18 road projects across the parish aimed at cutting down the time we all lose sitting in traffic. It's being called a once-in-a-generation investment, and after looking at the list, I get why.

What Commuter Connections Actually Targets

The plan isn't just about one busy road or one bad intersection. It's broken into four categories:

New roundabouts

Signal and turning lane upgrades

Road widening on key corridors

Parish-wide retiming and synchronization of existing traffic signals

The idea is to hit the spots that move the most people and cause the biggest backups, then fix them with whatever tool fits, whether that's a roundabout, an extra turn lane, or just a smarter light.

We are focusing on the corridors that move the most people, create the biggest bottlenecks and have the greatest impact on daily life in Lafayette Parish

Boulet said. "This is an opportunity to invest in our future to fundamentally improve our entire transportation system, with zero new tax burden."

The 18 Projects On The Lafayette Commuter Connections List

Photo by m on Unsplash green tree on brown soil

LCG says every project came out of traffic data, crash analysis, and public feedback gathered through the Growth Plan process. Here's the full list of intersections and corridors on the table, with an asterisk marking the ones proposed as LCG projects:

Bonin Road at La Neuville Road :* Convert the all-way stop to a roundabout.

:* Convert the all-way stop to a roundabout. Bonin Road at Ambassador Caffery Parkway :* Add northbound and southbound right-turn lanes along Bonin Road.

:* Add northbound and southbound right-turn lanes along Bonin Road. Chemin Metairie Parkway at Fortune Road :* Convert the all-way stop to a roundabout.

:* Convert the all-way stop to a roundabout. Verot School Road at Vincent Road :* Add a southbound right-turn lane on Verot School Road and eastbound dual left-turn lanes on Vincent Road.

:* Add a southbound right-turn lane on Verot School Road and eastbound dual left-turn lanes on Vincent Road. Verot School Road (Woodstone Drive to Hwy 92) :* Add left-turn lanes at various side streets.

:* Add left-turn lanes at various side streets. Verot School Road at Pinhook Road :* Add intersection turn-lane improvements at Pinhook Road.

:* Add intersection turn-lane improvements at Pinhook Road. E. Broussard Road (Johnston Street to Robley Drive) *: Widen from two lanes to a four-lane boulevard with shared-use path improvements.

*: Widen from two lanes to a four-lane boulevard with shared-use path improvements. LA Highway 89 (Albertson Parkway to Pinhook Road) : Widen from two lanes to three lanes and improve the Highway 89/Albertson Parkway intersection.

: Widen from two lanes to three lanes and improve the Highway 89/Albertson Parkway intersection. Ridge Road at South Domingue Avenue : Convert the two-way stop to a roundabout.

: Convert the two-way stop to a roundabout. Ridge Road at Rue du Belier : Reconstruct and expand capacity with a multilane roundabout.

: Reconstruct and expand capacity with a multilane roundabout. Ridge Road at Lagneaux Road : Add turn lanes and convert the two-way stop to a signalized intersection.

: Add turn lanes and convert the two-way stop to a signalized intersection. Ridge Road (Rue du Belier to Ambassador Caffery Parkway) :* Widen to a four-lane roadway with intermittent left-turn lanes and sidewalks on both sides.

:* Widen to a four-lane roadway with intermittent left-turn lanes and sidewalks on both sides. Rue du Belier at Congress Street :* Build out the intersection to four lanes to the north and three lanes to the south.

:* Build out the intersection to four lanes to the north and three lanes to the south. W Broussard Road at Duhon Road :* Convert the all-way stop to a roundabout.

:* Convert the all-way stop to a roundabout. Veterans Drive at North Michaud Street :* Add a westbound right-turn lane on Veterans Drive and a southbound left-turn lane on North Michaud Street, and convert the intersection to a signal.

:* Add a westbound right-turn lane on Veterans Drive and a southbound left-turn lane on North Michaud Street, and convert the intersection to a signal. Hector Connoly Road at Frontage Road (East of I-49)*: Signalize the intersection and improve capacity on the approaches.

(East of I-49)*: Signalize the intersection and improve capacity on the approaches. Gloria Switch Road at Frontage Road (West of I-49)*: Improve northbound, southbound, and eastbound approach capacity and add signalization.

(West of I-49)*: Improve northbound, southbound, and eastbound approach capacity and add signalization. North University Avenue at Renaud Drive: Convert the two-way stop to a multi-lane roundabout with access management improvements.

If you drive Ridge Road or Verot School Road regularly, you'll notice those corridors show up more than once. That's not an accident. Those are the roads LCG's data pointed to as some of the biggest problem spots in the parish.

How Lafayette Would Actually Pay For It

Here's the part that matters most for your wallet. This isn't a new tax. The funding starts with renewing an existing bond millage, the current 1.85 mill dedicated to local infrastructure, which Lafayette Parish voters will decide on December 12, 2026. Since it's a renewal of a Debt Bond already in place, Boulet's team is framing it as zero new tax burden.

Read More: Louisiana's Worst Roads, and the Causes Behind the Quality

"Growth is happening right now in our parish," Boulet said. "If we continue to grow at the current rate, we should expect 50,000 new people here by 2050. Every year we wait means more congestion and lost time. Acting now gives us a chance to get ahead of the growth that is coming."

That's a real number to sit with. Fifty thousand more neighbors on our roads over the next couple decades, on top of the traffic we already deal with today.

Where To Learn More

LCG built an interactive project map so you can see exactly which projects are near you, along with more detail on the funding strategy and a running list of frequently asked questions, at lafayettela.gov/commuterconnections. LCG also hosted a press conference where several parish leaders spoke about the plan if you want to hear directly from them.

I'll be keeping an eye on this one as it heads toward the December ballot. Anything that gets us off Ambassador Caffery a little faster is worth paying attention to.