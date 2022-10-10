Kim Kardashian showed up at the Rams and Cowboys game Sunday in Los Angeles and she was booed by many in attendance.

When the reality star was highlighted on the big screen in the stadium, fans unleashed on her and you could hear the boos echo across the stadium. That came right after Kim blew a kiss to the crowd from the suite she was sitting in.

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams Getty Images loading...

Kim did have her son, Saint, with her when the booing started, but she did not seem to be bothered by the boos.

Other celebrities were shown on the jumbotron, but none were booed like Kim was.

Here is the video from the game when Kim Kardashian was booed by so many in attendance.

By the way, the Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams 22-10 before a predominately COWBOYS fan base in L.A.

Here's another photo of Kim Kardashian on the field prior to kick-off on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams Getty Images loading...