(KPEL-FM) - Every year as school wraps up and Summer trips are planned, one of the issues facing drivers is how to keep your vehicle cool in the sometimes extreme Louisiana and Texas heat. Rolling the windows down isn't really an option as your car ends up becoming a moving air-fryer.

There are some common sense things to consider, including parking your vehicle in the shade, even if it means a slightly longer walk to your destination, windshield shades, window tint (legal of course), doing the majority of your driving during early morning and evening hours to name a few.

Get our free mobile app

If you live in the South, your vehicle should have AC as a standard option. I had a friend drive down from Oregon and learned the hard way that his car was not going to be suitable for the Gulf Coast heat. It didn't take long for him to trade in that car for one with air conditioning.

Read More: How Extreme Louisiana Heat Causes Problems For Your Vehicle

That being said, just because you have an air conditioner in your vehicle, there are some ways to improve the cooling ability that you should keep handy as the temperature rise. Some ideas can help start the cool-down before you even start the car. Others can be utilized as needed depending on the situation.

There are products you can buy that can help the cool-down, and vary in price, quality, etc. If you suffered in years past because you just couldn't beat the heat, try some of these suggestions and products to help keep you cool this summer.