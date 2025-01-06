Kansas Tour Heads to Louisiana in March, 2025

(Lake Charles, Louisiana) - Progressive rock legends Kansas are heading to Louisiana with a stop in Lake Charles, bringing their iconic sound to fans old and new. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, March 1st, 2025 at the Grand Event Center of Golden Nugget Lake Charles.

How Kansas Started

Formed in Topeka, Kansas, in 1973, the band became famous for their signature blend of rock, classical, and folk sounds. Their 1976 album Leftoverture featured the smash hit “Carry On Wayward Son,” cementing their place in rock history. Songs including “Dust in the Wind” and “Point of Know Return” followed, putting Kansas on the map in rock radio.

Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

Kansas' Current Lineup

Today, Kansas continues to tour with a solid lineup including original guitarist Rich Williams and drummer Phil Ehart who are joined by longtime vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, bassist Billy Greer, keyboardist Tom Brislin, and guitarist Zak Rizvi. Together, continue the band’s 50-year legacy while bringing fresh energy to their shows.

Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

Kansas Concert Ticket Info for Lake Charles Show

Tickets for the Lake Charles performance start at $75 and are available through the Golden Nugget’s website or box office. Doors open at 7:00 PM, with the show starting at 8:00 PM. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as demand for this iconic band remains high.