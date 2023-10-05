I feel like I learn something new about Louisiana every day. In this case, it was a subject I've witnessed start plenty of arguments between neighbors. We all have that neighbor who annoys us by parking along the curb in our neighborhood or encouraging the two dozen friends they have over to do the same, but what does the law say about that?

Not to mention when you're parking in a neighborhood and heading to your tailgate before the big game. Nothing like spending the entire day cheering on your team, only to find a parking ticket or even worse; your car was towed.

San Francisco's Parking Ticket Fees To Become Nation's Most Expensive Getty Images loading...

IS CURBSIDE PARKING A CRIME IN LOUISIANA?

The million-dollar question is this: what does Louisiana law say about parking on a street along the curb in a residential neighborhood?

You can park along the curb, but there are some things you need to know.

According to the Louisiana State Legislator

A. No person shall stand, or park a vehicle, except when necessary to avoid conflict with other traffic, or in compliance with the law or the directions of a police officer or traffic control device, in any of the following places:

(1) On a sidewalk

(2) In front of a public or private driveway

(3) Within an intersection

(4) Within fifteen feet of a fire hydrant

(5) On a crosswalk

(6) Within twenty feet of a crosswalk at an intersection

(7) Within twenty feet upon the approach to any flashing beacon stop sign or traffic control signal located at the side of a roadway

Protesters In Columbus, Ohio Demand City Act Sooner On Removal Of Christopher Columbus Statue Getty Images loading...

(8) Between a safety zone and the adjacent curb, or within twenty feet of points on the curb immediately opposite the ends of a safety zone

(9) Within fifty feet of the nearest rail of a railroad crossing

(10) Within twenty feet of the driveway entrance to any fire station, and on the side of a street opposite the entrance to any fire station within seventy-five feet of said entrance, when properly posted

(11) No person shall move a vehicle not lawfully under his control into any such prohibited area or away from a curb such a distance as is unlawful

BUT THAT'S NOT ALL

Here are a few more no-nos when you're considering parking in your local neighborhood

Alongside or opposite any street excavation or obstruction when stopping, standing, or parking would obstruct traffic

On the roadway side of any vehicle stopped or parked at the edge or curb of a street

Upon any bridge or other elevated structure upon a highway or within a highway tunnel

At any place where official signs prohibit such

Any place where parking will obscure or obstruct the visibility of any traffic control device.

carbongallery id="651c4218aacf2925c4a56a18"]