Hulk Hogan Shares Photo of Himself Down to His “9th Grade Weight”

How many times in your life have you heard the following phrases?

"YOU BETTER EAT YOUR VITAMINS AND SAY YOUR PRAYERS!!!"

"SO, LET ME ASK YOU SOMETHING BROTHER???!!!!"

"WHATCHA GONNA DO, WHEN HULKAMANIA RUNS WILD ON YOU???!!!"

If you were a child of the '80s, the odds are high that you heard Hulk Hogan tell you the following: “To all my little Hulkamaniacs, say your prayers, take your vitamins and you will never go wrong.”

At 69 years old, Hogan is still a large individual.

During his long and illustrious wrestling career, Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, performed at a weight of 302 pounds.

Hogan was responsible for one of the most iconic moments in wrestling history over 35 years ago when the 6'7, 302 lb. Hogan body slammed 7'4, 520 lb. Andre the Giant.

Hogan often shares photos of himself on social media.

On his facebook page, he shared a picture, captioning it with, "Back to my 9th-grade weight 275lbs brother".

I don't think many of us could post a photo of us being "down" to our 9th-grade weight and still looking as big as Hogan does.

While he's lost some bulk and continues to deal with a number of health problems, he's still hitting the gym.

"Hulkamania is running wild!"

