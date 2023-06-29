Holiday Weekend May Be Last Chance to Enjoy Favorite Soft Drink

It may be time to pick a new diet soda.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to announce next month that aspartame, an artificial sweetener commonly used in food and beverages, may cause cancer.

Supermarket Food Prices Increase Due To Cost of Living Getty Images loading...

This declaration by the WHO has sent shockwaves throughout the scientific community and raised concerns among consumers worldwide. Aspartame has been widely consumed for decades, with many people considering it a safe alternative to sugar. However, numerous studies have suggested potential links between aspartame consumption and various types of cancer.

Aspartame can be found in the following sodas

attachment-Screen Shot 2023-06-29 at 12.05.33 PM loading...

The WHO's ruling on aspartame is based on extensive research conducted by its expert panel. The panel reviewed both animal studies and human trials, carefully analyzing the available evidence before reaching their conclusion. Their findings indicate that regular intake of aspartame increases the risk of developing certain cancers.

California Senate Passes Ban On Local Taxes In Groceries Stores, Viewed As Win For Soda Industry Getty Images loading...

In conclusion, the World Health Organization's ruling on aspartame causing cancer is a major development that demands attention from both policymakers and individuals alike. The potential risks associated with this widely-used artificial sweetener cannot be ignored, and further research is needed to fully understand its impact on human health.

Most Popular Foods Purchased For July 4th Celebrations Here's how much Americans typically spend on food during the 4th of July weekend according to a study from Wallethub.com