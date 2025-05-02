(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Twice a year, residents of Lafayette parish and the unincorporated areas have the chance to safely dispose of hazardous items during Household Hazardous Waste Day. If you've been collecting paint cans and other items because you know you can't just throw them away, you'll have the opportunity to safely dispose of them and clean your house.

The Public Works Department has set the date of May 31st to drop off your items. There will be a convenient drive-though station set up in the Northgate Mall parking lot at 1229 NW Evangeline Thruway.

Once again, this specific hazardous household waste day is for residents of Lafayette and unincorporated areas only. A drivers license will need to be provided in order to drop off your hazardous waste.

According to the Environmental Quality Division of the Public Works Department,

Improper disposal of household chemicals can pose a threat to health, contaminate land, air and water supplies and cause injury to staff collecting our garbage.

Those are just a few of the reasons why you should never dispose of certain items in the normal trash pickup.

Just as important to know what you can dispose of, here's a list of items that you cannot bring to the disposal event:

NO Appliances

NO Furniture

NO TV’s (any kind)

NO CRT Monitors

NO Office Copiers

NO Compact Fluorescent Bulbs

NO Toner/Ink Cartridges

NO GPS Devices

NO MP3 & DVD Players

NO Digital Cameras

NO DVD Movies & DVRs

NO Video Games

NO Tapes, CD’s, Disc

NO Stereo Equipment

NO Speakers

NO Fire/Smoke Detector

NO Automotive or Rechargeable Batteries

NO Motor Oil

NO PCB Oil

NO Antifreeze

NO Commercial Waste

NO Compressed Gas Cylinders

NO Medical Waste

NO Medicine

NO Radioactive Material

NO Explosives (including ammunition)

For many of these items, you can find out where to safely dispose of them at the Lafayette.Gov website.