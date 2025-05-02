Spring Cleaning: Hazardous Household Waste Day Set for Lafayette
(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Twice a year, residents of Lafayette parish and the unincorporated areas have the chance to safely dispose of hazardous items during Household Hazardous Waste Day. If you've been collecting paint cans and other items because you know you can't just throw them away, you'll have the opportunity to safely dispose of them and clean your house.
The Public Works Department has set the date of May 31st to drop off your items. There will be a convenient drive-though station set up in the Northgate Mall parking lot at 1229 NW Evangeline Thruway.
Once again, this specific hazardous household waste day is for residents of Lafayette and unincorporated areas only. A drivers license will need to be provided in order to drop off your hazardous waste.
According to the Environmental Quality Division of the Public Works Department,
Improper disposal of household chemicals can pose a threat to health, contaminate land, air and water supplies and cause injury to staff collecting our garbage.
Those are just a few of the reasons why you should never dispose of certain items in the normal trash pickup.
Just as important to know what you can dispose of, here's a list of items that you cannot bring to the disposal event:
- NO Appliances
- NO Furniture
- NO TV’s (any kind)
- NO CRT Monitors
- NO Office Copiers
- NO Compact Fluorescent Bulbs
- NO Toner/Ink Cartridges
- NO GPS Devices
- NO MP3 & DVD Players
- NO Digital Cameras
- NO DVD Movies & DVRs
- NO Video Games
- NO Tapes, CD’s, Disc
- NO Stereo Equipment
- NO Speakers
- NO Fire/Smoke Detector
- NO Automotive or Rechargeable Batteries
- NO Motor Oil
- NO PCB Oil
- NO Antifreeze
- NO Commercial Waste
- NO Compressed Gas Cylinders
- NO Medical Waste
- NO Medicine
- NO Radioactive Material
- NO Explosives (including ammunition)
For many of these items, you can find out where to safely dispose of them at the Lafayette.Gov website.
Hazardous Household Waste Accepted Items
