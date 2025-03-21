(Lafayette, Louisiana) - It's almost time for Festival International to take over downtown Lafayette, Louisiana. This multi-day event highlights music from around the world as well as right here at home. This year's event is scheduled for April 23-27th, and is in need of volunteers.

Get our free mobile app

How to Volunteer for Festival International

If you want to participate in the largest international music and arts festival in America, there are plenty of opportunities to help the event to run smoothly. There are quite a few perks when becoming a volunteer and there are multiple areas from which to choose, including:

Artist Hospitality

RFID Wristband Registration

Marché Hospitality

Musicians' Village Cafe

Production

PinPals

Recycling

Scène des Jeunes (Youth Area)

Security

According to Scott Feehan, Executive Director of Festival International,

Most slots are only a few hours and you can pick your shift. Plus, we provide all volunteers with a free shirt and and invite to our Official Volunteer Bash in May.

The amount of volunteers can seem overwhelming, as it requires 2,500 volunteer slots to make the event run smoothly. If you are interested in learning more and signing up to be a volutneer, you can visit the Festival International website here, and can get additional assistance by emailing volunteer@festivalinternational.org.

This year, you'll be able to experience the sounds from around the globe, as artists from as far away as Australia, Ukraine and Morocco are heading to Lafayette. You'll also get plenty of local flavor from artists including Zachary Richard, Keith Frank, the Lost Bayou Ramblers and more. The full schedule of stages and artists can be found on the Festival International 2025 Schedule page.

If you've never been to Festival International, YouTuber Travel Without A Cause gives a first-hand account of his experiences in the following video:

Volunteers are one of the ways the festival remains a free event. Being a volunteers also comes with perks, special access areas and access to the very snazzy restroom facilities which will be much appreciated over the festival weekend.

If you have any questions regarding the festival, from how to volunteer to payment options and parking options (along with plenty of other handy questions answered) you can visit their FAQ page.