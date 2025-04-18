(KPEL-FM) - Medicines are amazing. It seems for every ailment, there's something on the shelf that can help. Many of these drugs are processed overseas and shipped to the United States.

Recently, Health.com reported on a drug recall affecting millions of consumers, including people here in Louisiana. This recall stems from an FDA report claiming that a Glenmark Pharmaceuticals factory in India was not compliant in good manufacturing standards. One of the main concerns was cross-contamination and quality.

The majority of the medications listed below were available by prescription only, but there are some that were over the counter and distributed to businesses including Walmart and Amazon.

According to a recent inspection report, the site was reported for the following violations:

Did not have adequate measures in place to prevent cross-contamination between medications

Was not taking enough steps to prevent contamination or mix-ups

Was not properly reviewing medication batches for discrepancies

Did not document or establish the accuracy of their testing methods

Had not given the quality control unit enough responsibility to approve procedures

Although the possibility of severe complications was listed as 'remote' they still may 'cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences'.

No guidance regarding the recall has been provided, it is mentioned that individuals who received medicines from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals should stop taking them. Below is a list of the affected medicines. More information regarding recall numbers, lot numbers and expiration dates for each medications can be found here.

Acetaminophen and ibuprofen combo tablets – OTC pain and fever relief Carvedilol tablets – for high blood pressure and heart failure Cetirizine hydrochloride tablets – for seasonal allergies Clindamycin capsules – antibiotic Colesevelam hydrochloride tablets – lowers LDL cholesterol Diltiazem ER capsules – for high blood pressure and chest pain Fenofibrate capsules – lowers cholesterol and triglycerides Fluphenazine hydrochloride tablets – antipsychotic for mental health conditions Frovatriptan tablets – for migraine relief Gabapentin tablets – for nerve pain and seizures Indomethacin ER capsules – NSAID for arthritis and inflammation Lacosamide tablets – for partial-onset seizures Metformin ER tablets – for type 2 diabetes Naproxen sodium tablets – NSAID for pain and inflammation Nitroglycerin tablets (sublingual) – relieves chest pain (angina) Pravastatin sodium tablets – lowers cholesterol Prochlorperazine tablets – for nausea, vomiting, and schizophrenia Propafenone ER capsules – treats irregular heartbeat (atrial fibrillation) Ranolazine ER tablets – treats chronic angina Rosuvastatin tablets – lowers cholesterol Rufinamide tablets – for seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome Saxagliptin tablets – for blood sugar control in diabetes Solifenacin succinate tablets – for overactive bladder Teriflunomide tablets – for multiple sclerosis Voriconazole tablets – antifungal for serious infections