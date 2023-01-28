After Damar Hamlin's tragic accident early this month, many aspects of his life and football in general were thrown into stark relief.

Hamlin made his first public appearance at the Bills' divisional round playoff game, and now he's posted a video speaking directly to those who supported him.

The entire sports community rallied around Hamlin, sending prayers and love, and donating millions to his charity.

In the full-length video, which was posted on his Instagram, Hamlin even shared the reason he hadn't spoken publicly prior to this.

Hamlin made it clear that he believes that God had a plan and worked through his injury to bring people together. He also takes the time to specifically thank a number of doctors and family members, as well as the Bills organization and Bills Mafia.

Sports fans of all stripes are overjoyed to hear from the Bills safety, but there has still been no indication of if he intends to play football again.

