(St. Martinville, Louisiana) - Artists will, at times, go to extraordinary lengths to get that perfect shot. Frank Relle is one of those artists. Relle is a photographer from New Orleans. His work has caught the attention of not only art lovers but journalistic publications, having been featured in National Geographic, The New York Times, Newsweek among other outlets. Frank even was featured on national television, being interviewed on CBS This Morning.

If you want to get up close and personal with his work, you can visit his gallery at 910 Royal Street in the French Quarter. Among his displays is a unique photograph which took plenty of planning to execute, along with some potentially dangerous environments to deal with.

Commemorating Katrina’s 20th Anniversary

Frank was in New Orleans and documented the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. For the 20th anniversary, he wanted to do something special to commemorate the event. The idea: print a massive photo of a cypress tree on a canvas the size of a boat sail and display it beneath the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

Engineering a Monumental Photo Display

This was a monumental task for Relle, not only in the size of the print that needed to be made but also in the engineering required to hang the canvas below a heavily-travelled area. The video documents the journey from inspiration to execution, and dangers including navigating the legendary Basin Bridge to attach the connectors to dealing with what you would expect to find in the waters below, namely alligators.

Artists will sometimes go to extreme lengths to create a piece that will be unique and make a statement. Frank Relle's work captures stunning visuals of Louisiana scenery that tells a story in each frame.