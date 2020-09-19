Costumes You Need for the Most Cajun Halloween Ever [Photos]

Louisiana and Cajun Culture have so many local creepy legends that when it comes to Halloween, you don't have to look very hard for a great costume.

From the Rougarou to Marie Laveaux, you can easily put together a great Cajun Halloween costume.

Below are some Cajun-inspired costume ideas. Just click on the pictures to buy yours!

ROUGAROU

MARIE LAVEAUX

MARIE LAVEAUX

 

HONEY ISLAND SWAMP MONSTER

90s ERA WAYNE TOUPS

THE LETICHE

THE GHOST OF MARY JANE'S BRIDGE

RED LERILLES

TROY LANDRY

MADAME GRAND DOIGT

