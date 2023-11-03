Cop Calls Philadelphia Sports Talk While Pulling Someone Over

Although everyone in Louisiana and Alabama are consumed with the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide game, there is another big rivalry game this weekend.

Allstate BCS National Championship Game - LSU v Alabama Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images loading...

The Philadelphia Eagles (7-1), the defending NFC Champions, are hosting the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon. It’s a great matchup featuring Jalen Hurts, Dan Prescott, AJ Brown, Cee Dee Lamb and Devonta Smith. And that’s just on offense.

The Cowboys feature perhaps the best defensive player in the NFL in Micah Parsons while the Eagles have all of those former Georgia Bulldogs, including Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

And knowing how passionate Eagles fans are, it was no surprise when the local sports talk station WIP from a listener who does not like the Dallas Cowboys. At all.

The funny part is, the caller is a police officer and actually pulls someone over during his rant.

The Eagles are currently 3 point favorites and with a win, will take control of the NFC East. Should the Cowboys beat the Eagles, they’ll pull within a half of game of first place in the division.