(KPEL-FM) - With Easter approaching, Spring Breakers are making their plans to head out for some much needed rest and recreation. There are quite a few destinations that are within driving distance including the Gulf Coast region from Biloxi to Pensacola, Galveston and even right here in Louisiana with Holly Beach to Grand Isle.

Sometimes, your plans may take you a little farther away than you're interested in driving. That's when flights make an appealing option. For those traveling on a budget, Spirit Airlines can really cut costs on your traveling expenses (if you're willing to pack light).

Cross-referencing that list with the top Spring Break destinations for 2025 from US News, we've narrowed down a list of locations for your Spring Break vacation. There are a few unique destinations, including some that you may have never considered for your travel plans during Spring Break.

If you're looking for some places to visit this spring that will guarantee plenty of stories upon your return, here are the top locations to visit that are served by Spirit Airlines from Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans.