Cajuns Guard Themus Fulks Entering the Transfer Portal

Breaking News, according to Jamie Shaw of ON3 Recruits Cajuns' guard Themus Fulks has entered the transfer portal.

However according to Jamarcus Fitzpatrick of KATC TV3 that even though Fulks has entered the portal he still may return back to the Cajuns.

This is an ongoing situation, hopefully, the Cajuns' breakout guard returns back for another year. But honestly whatever is best for Fulks is what he should do.