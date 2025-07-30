(103.3 The Goat) - GONZALES, La. — Wrestling fans across Louisiana, get ready for a main-event-level weekend. Cajun Con 2025 is set to take over the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on December 6–7, and one group of guests will surely spark memories of fans of professional wrestling. Growing up in Louisiana, I was indoctrinated to wrestling first by Mid-South Wrestling organization, then was able to access WCCW out of the Dallas area. Many of the legends that began in those regions are heading to Gonzales this December as part of Cajun Con.

Wrestling Royalty Headlines Cajun Con 2025

This year’s convention will feature celebrity guests from the WWE and classic WWF eras, giving fans like you and me a rare chance to meet the legends we grew up watching. Cajun Con guests will definitely bring back some fond memories of the Golden age of wrestling.

What to Expect at Cajun Con

But it’s not just a wrestling show. Cajun Con is a multi-genre gathering featuring celebrity guests from movies, animation, and voice acting, making it a crossover event for sports and pop culture fans alike. Expect panels, autograph sessions, cosplay contests, and opportunities to grab collectibles and exclusive merch from vendors and artists. You can get the full lineup of guests at the 2025 event by visiting the CajunCon website.

Celebrity Guests From TV, Film, and Animation

Athletes who have spanned generations and influenced countless new wrestlers will be waiting for you to meet. Sports entertainment is but one aspect of a full weekend celebration of fan-driven culture, where sports, art, and storytelling combine into a spectacle for fans all across Louisiana. Included in this year's lineup are Lou Ferrigno, Bam Margera, original cast members from 'Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory', Mindy Sterling ('Austin Powers' series), Eddie Deezen (nerd from 'Grease' and countless voices for shows), Sam Jones (the Iconic 'Flash Gordon), Butch Patrick (Eddie Munster), RJ Mitte, Clint Howard and more.

Get Your Tickets and VIP Packages Now

Tickets, including VIP wrestling packages and fast-pass options, are available now at CajunConLA.com. Whether you're a lifelong wrestling fan or just love big personalities and electric energy, Cajun Con 2025 is your main event. Here are just some of the featured athletes from WWE, many of whom you'll remember from Mid-South, WCCW and more.