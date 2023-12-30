BE ALERT! Snow Storms Are Coming To Texas

If Texas were to receive another winter storm like it did in 2021 do you honestly think that we would be prepared? In my honest opinion, I don’t. It doesn’t snow often in Texas and it doesn’t ice in the great state often so Texans aren’t the type to go out and buy snow boots and snow tires it’s not exactly the state that prepares you for cold winters.

SHOULD TEXANS BE WORRIED ABOUT THE COLD WEATHER IN 2024

I mean let’s get serious when it gets cold in the US birds fly south for the winter and even the birds didn't know what to do in 2021. To receive snow in Texas it is somewhat exciting to build snowmen, have snow fights, and put your cozy, comfortable clothes on but a snow blizzard in Texas could be very detrimental.

WHAT SHOULD TEXAS BE AWARE OF THIS WINTER?

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the winter usually starts December 21 but Texans. Just making sure that you have comfortable warm clothes should be just fine. The months of January and February could see winter storms. Texans are urged properly be prepared for this. Please make sure to stock up on your water, firewood, and canned foods. If the winter storm is anything like it was almost 4 years ago, the Texans were not prepared could have a drastic Lee dangerous winter.

