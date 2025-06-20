(Lafayette, Louisiana) - If you've lived in South Louisiana for any period of time, you're well aware of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Stretching over 18 miles across the swamps, bayous, and animal filled waters of the Basin, the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge is more than just a stretch of concrete, it’s a record-holder, a challenge for truckers as well as commuters, and a Louisiana icon.

If you've ever driven between Baton Rouge and Lafayette on I-10, chances are you've crossed it. While most drivers are just trying to get from one side to the other, this bridge has some secrets beneath the surface (literally and figuratively).

Vlad Krylof via YouTube Vlad Krylof via YouTube loading...

What's So Unique About the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge?

From laws that force you to slow down (which are attempting to be changed from time to time) to construction quirks, it's one of the most closely watched bridges in the country. Everyone has a story about the bridge. I remember a co-worker bragging how he got to Baton Rouge in less than 30 minutes from Lafayette. This was a long time ago and definitely NOT recommended. Speaking of a long time ago, here's a video documenting the construction of the bridge:

It’s also the site of major traffic bottlenecks, eerie fog banks, and even a separate speed limit just for trucks. And it’s also one of the longest bridges over water in the United States.

READ MORE: Why Louisiana’s Roads Are So Bad—and What Can Be Done

READ MORE: Louisiana Cracks Down on Left-Lane Driving at Posted Speed

In the gallery below, we’re digging into 7 unusual facts that most people including locals may not know about the bridge. Whether you've lived in Louisiana your entire life, a tourist, or just curious, these fact will change the way you look at this legendary bridge the next time you cross it.