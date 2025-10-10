(OPELOUSAS, La) – New businesses are always something to celebrate, especially in today's economy The Apothecary Shoppe is celebrating the grand opening of its brand-new Opelousas location this Saturday, October 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event flyer fun, education, and community, complete with live music, local food, giveaways, and a first look at what makes this new store so special.

What is the Apothecary Shoppe?

The Apothecary Shoppe, Acadiana’s only medical marijuana dispensary is expanding to better serve residents across St. Landry Parish and beyond. The new Opelousas store offers a large showroom, flower table, drive-thru service, and an efficient ordering process designed for convenience and privacy. Guests attending the grand opening will get a sneak peek at some of the new design features that will also be part of the upcoming Lafayette expansion as well.

Free Medical Card Sign-Ups and On-Site Vendors

During Saturday’s celebration, Good Canna Now providers will be on-site offering free medical card sign-ups and renewals for qualifying patients. Guests can also meet Good Day Farm and Ilera, two of Louisiana’s leading medical cannabis growers, who will showcase their latest products and answer questions alongside The Apothecary Shoppe team.

Food, Music, and Giveaways

Enjoy live music from DJ Digital and DJ RV, delicious food from Laura’s Two and Smiley Ice, and free Gingerbread Twins cookies while you relax under the shaded tents with fans. The first 100 customers spending $75 or more will receive a free Mama’s Fried Chicken gift card, and guests can snag exclusive Apothecary Shoppe swag throughout the day.

Apothecary Shoppe Opelousas Grand Opening Information

4079 S I-49 Service Rd., Opelousas, LA 70570

Saturday, October 11 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.