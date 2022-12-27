Get your boots on for the 70th annual Mid-Winter Fair and Pro Rodeo at Blackham Coliseum in Lafayette from Thursday, January 5 through Sunday, January 8, 2023, presented by Harper and Morgan Rodeo.

From bull riding, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, calf roping, barrel racing, team roping, and more, there will be something for everyone.

In addition to the events mentioned above, this full spectacular show will also give you a chance to laugh along with Pro Rodeo Clown Dusty Myers, be amazed by World Champion Trick Roper and Gunslinger Rider Kiesner, and back by popular demand, it's the Buddy Barrel Pickup Races.

New next year will be live music at the beer garden.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, January 5 - 7:30 pm

Friday, January 6 - 7:30 pm

Saturday, January 7 - 7:30 pm

Sunday, January 8 - 2:30 pm

You can purchase your tickets in person at the following outlets across Acadiana:

Cowboys Western Store in Lafayette

Boot Barn in Lafayette

Cavender's Western Wear in Lafayette

Gulotta's Western Wear in New Iberia

Frey Outfitters in Opelousas

Ticket prices for Thursday, which is "Family Night," are as follows:

VIP - $50

PL1 - $25 advance, $28 day of show

PL2 - $15 advance, $18 day of show

PL3 - $12 advance, $15 day of show

Ticket prices for Friday-Sunday are as follows:

VIP - $55

PL1 - $20 advance, $33 day of show

PL2 - $20 advance, $23 day of show

PL3 - $16 advance, $19 day of show

Tickets can also be purchased at the Blackham Coliseum box office starting Tuesday, January 3rd from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

For more info, visit HarperandMorgan.com or the Event Facebook page.