After 41 seasons, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak announced his retirement Monday evening.

That got us thinking. Who from Louisiana or an honorary Louisianan should be considered as Sajak’s replacement?

1. Drew Brees - The record setting New Orleans Saints quarterback retired two years ago from the NFL. He tried his hand at TV with NBC Sports, but it didn’t go as well as expected.

Drew Brees Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images loading...

2. Cameron Jordan - Brees’ long-time teammate Cam Jordan is engaging on the field and off. He makes consistent appearances on the NFL Network and other outlets with an apparent interest in joining the media following his distinguished football career.

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints Chris Graythen, Getty Images loading...

3. Rob Perillo - KATC Meteorologist - Perillo, an Acadiana mainstay for over 30 years, delivering weather updates, keeping people safe and warning them about potentially dangerous weather.

attachment-Screen Shot 2023-06-13 at 11.40.27 AM loading...

4. Emeril Lagasse - Emeril has been coming into our homes since joining the Food Network in 1993. Lagasse originally came to New Orleans in 1982, replacing Paul Prudhomme as the executive chef of the Commander’s Palace.

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Champions Week - Day 1 Getty Images for NASCAR loading...

5. Margaret Orr - A New Orleans native and LSU grad, Orr joined WDSU in 1979 as a general assignment reporter before moving into the weather department.

attachment-Screen Shot 2023-06-13 at 11.42.34 AM loading...

From WDSU website

She became co-host of the "Breakfast Edition" with Bill Stanley, and later co-host of the "World’s Fair Show" with Alec Gifford. For more than 20 years, Margaret has co-hosted the Children’s Hospital Telethon with Norman Robinson helping to raise millions of dollars for Children’s Hospital.

6. Harry Connick, Jr. - Born and raised in New Orleans, his father Harry was the Orleans District Attorney for 30 years (1973-2003). Connick became a best-selling musician and has appeared in numerous movies and tv shows. He’s even hosted his own daily talk show, Harry for two seasons.

Larry Busacca, Getty Images Larry Busacca, Getty Images loading...

7. Cooper Manning - The oldest of the Manning brothers, but the one without any Super Bowl rings. His football career cut short when he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis - a narrowing of the spine and pinching of the nerves. He does have TV experience when joined the Fox NFL Kickoff Show in 2015

attachment-Screen Shot 2023-06-13 at 11.45.11 AM loading...

Pics Of Louisiana Celebrities Dressed Up For Halloween These Louisiana-born celebrities were feeling the Halloween vibes.

Unsolved Serial Killer Cases In The Louisiana Area These are cases involving suspected serial killers tied to Louisiana. Some of these cases do not have official connections to the state, but some happened close enough to the state line to gain attention in Louisiana. Some of these killers may also be responsible for a portion of the unsolved missing or murdered victims in Louisiana, based on additional information.