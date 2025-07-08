(KPEL-FM) - After a recent visit with my health professional, I walked away with a renewed focus on taking care of my body, especially my immune system. Like others, I thought I was doing “okay” when it came to my health. But as my doctor pointed out, supporting your immune system isn’t something you do only when you’re already sick. It’s a daily investment, and one of the simplest ways to make that investment is through the food we eat. Here in south Louisiana, we have so many foods that are delicious, but may not provide quite the balanced meal needed to stay healthy.

Rather than relying only on pills or supplements, my doctor recommended building a stronger diet plan using through natural, nutrient-rich foods. We talked about how the immune system is directly influenced by gut health, inflammation, and even stress levels — all things that can be improved with what you choose to put on your plate. After waiting in the lab area and seeing people older than me with missing feet and other issues that were potentially due to poor diet, it renewed my focus to eat healthier.

What surprised me most was how small, consistent changes in my meals could lead to noticeable benefits. The right balance of vitamins, antioxidants, and healthy fats can help the body respond more effectively to illness and stress. I didn’t need a total diet overhaul, just smarter choices and more variety. Brown University released a list of immunity building foods that should be included in your shopping list.

Since that visit, I’ve made an effort to be more intentional about what I eat. I’m already feeling a difference in energy, and while I know it won’t make me invincible, I feel like I’m giving my body a fighting chance. Sometimes the best health advice doesn’t come in a bottle, it comes from the kitchen. Here are 10 foods that can super-charge your immune system