The internet is an amazing place. It's full of information (and misinformation), used for education, entertainment and sometimes, less than legitimate purposes. One individual has embraced the digital world and done some amazing things in the process, including raising over $10 million in 50 days to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Who Is Ryan Trahan?

Ryan Trahan, a native Texan, embraced the internet by posting videos on YouTube and turned his creative efforts into some amazing and entertaining stories. Not only has he developed a tremendous following on YouTube (22 million), he has also made a mark in the business world, co-founding a reusable water bottle company called Neptune Bottle and more recently, is a co-owner and Chief Creative Officer of Joyride Sweets - a candy company focusing on non-GMO, vegan and low carb products that sold out at Targets along with other stores.

YouTube via Ryan Trahan YouTube via Ryan Trahan loading...

The 50 States in 50 Days Challenge

In 2025, Ryan and his wife Haley embarked on an ambitious project, to visit all 50 states in 50 days, spending one night in the most unique Airbnb in each one. His goal was to raise $1 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, but far surpassed by the end of the odyssey. Their journey was chronicled on his YouTube channel, featuring the travels, accommodations, evening runs (yes, he also ran at least one mile in every state as well), and interactions with people across the country.

The Wheel of Doom Appears

In a creative way to spike donations, he introduced the Wheel of Doom. Donors who made a donation of $50,000 would force Ryan to spin the wheel and follow the instructions of whatever he landed on. It could be forcing them to get verbal directions to the next destination and follow them verbatim, or even split up and force Ryan and Haley to get to their respective destination separately, among other options. Companies including T-Mobile, Airbnb, Hobby Lobby, Paramount and more helped to keep things interesting on this trip.

YouTube via Ryan Trahan YouTube via Ryan Trahan loading...

Ryan and Haley's Louisiana Stop

After starting in Texas on day one with a road trip starter pack from Buc-ee's, they went west and worked their way around Texas eventually visiting Ponchatoula, Louisiana. The Airbnb they booked wasn't a unique, quirky destination like the Nuthouse in Texas or the Missile Silo in New Mexico, but a full blown mansion on the lake. They made a road trip to the French Quarter to eat at the Court of 2 Sisters and try to find another Trahan, noting that 92% of Trahans live in Louisiana. His wife mentioned she loved Cajun food and wanted him to experience the food like she did for the first time. You can watch their Louisiana journey here.

Editor's note: If you're reading this Ryan, you'll find plenty of authentic Cajun food and Trahans west of New Orleans in Lafayette and the surrounding Acadiana area.

50 States in 50 Days = Massive St. Jude Donation

After reaching Hawaii and spending the night, they celebrated the next day with family, friends and co-workers of the project by announcing the best Airbnb in America (their choice, Treetopia Treehouse in Oklahoma). They also announced that over $10 million in donations (now over $11 million) had been raised in less than two months. As a company that helps to raise money for St. Jude with the annual radiothons, it's truly awe-inspiring to see that much success in such a short period of time.

We salute you, Ryan and Haley, for taking on such a tremendous challenge for a great cause. And, the next time you hit the road, we're just a short drive away in Lafayette. Y'all are welcome any time.