You Would Never Guess This Kid’s Age From USA Baseball [VIDEO]

The WBSC Baseball World Cup is underway and the USA team is doing really well. Right now the Cup is in the second round and America is 2-1 and they are 1 game back of the first-place team. However, there's a reason I haven't mentioned the age range of the USA team that's playing because you would never be able to guess the age of USA's Leyland Henry.

Henry has earned the nickname of the Tank. Henry has accumulated 9 hits with 18 at-bats, 3 home runs, 10 runs, and 11 RBIs. Those are some great stats for someone his age but then when you see his size you would never expect this kid to be 12 years old.

I know many parents in the stands are screaming to check his birth certificate. I remember playing AAU basketball and if there was a kid that was too big or had facial hair too early, parents would scream check the birth certificate. So I know Leyland Henry is going through that exact thing.

The U12 Baseball team has a chance to win the entire tournament. We will keep you up to date with the results.