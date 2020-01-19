You Can Buy Crawfish Flavored Lay’s Potato Chips in Lafayette

It's not a dream. It's not a rumor. Crawfish Flavored Lay's potato chips are a real thing, and you can buy them in Lafayette.

As you'll see on the bag, they're actually labeled as "Spicy Crayfish Flavor" but we'll let em slide on the crayfish part.

Crawfish Flavored Potato Chips

Almost all of the writing on the bag is in Chinese so we can't really read what it says about the potato chips, but there is an ingredients label sticker in English that lists some of the seasonings.

Spicy Crayfish Seasoning

Chili Powder

Onion Power

Garlic Powder

Sichuan Pepper Powder

Paprika Extract

The most interesting ingredient we see listed is the "artificial flavor (crustacean and fish)".

Clearly there are many more ingredients listed, these are just the ones that seem like they are the most responsible for giving the chip it's "crawfish" flavor.

Where To Buy Crawfish Flavored Lay's Potato Chips

We found these at the Asian Market in Lafayette on Johnston next to Piccadilly.

It makes sense that these probably taste pretty good because, it's really not that far removed from the potatoes we boil with our crawfish, right?

Have you tried the Lay's Crawfish potato chips yet? If you have, what do you think?

