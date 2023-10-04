Will The McRib Make It Back to Lafayette, Louisiana?

And you thought the 2022 McRib Farewell Tour meant the legendary sandwich was gone for good.

Well, you know what they say about Farewell Tour. Actually, I don’t, know what they say about Farewell Tours, but in this case, it means the McRib is coming back.

Last year was supposed to be the final year of the famous sandwich, boneless pork, drowning in barbecue sauce and topped with onions and dill pickles on a hoagie-style bun. That’s apparently not the case.

A McDonald’s press release said, “It turns out not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the McRib after last year's Farewell Tour.”

McDonald’s confirmed, the limited edition menu item will only be available in select stores, saying, “while it won't be available nationwide, some lucky fans may find their favorite elusive saucy sandwich at their local McDonald's restaurants this November.”

Be sure to let us know if you see the McRib locally in Lafayette or if you’re traveling through the state.