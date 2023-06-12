Nick Taylor just made a 72-foot put to become the first Canadian in 69 years to win the Canadian Open Sunday afternoon in Toronto. You can imagine the celebration that ensued.

What you may have not seen coming was security making a 'game-saving' tackle.

Fellow Canadian and Taylor’s friend Adam Hadwin rushed the 2023 Canadien Open Champion attempting to spray him in champagne. Shortly after Hadwin, started the attempt was thwarted.

Reaction was hilarious

Not knowing Hadwin was Taylor’s friend, security made a picture perfect form tackle, taking Hadwin to the ground immediately. It wasn’t until Taylor’s caddie Dave Merkle alerted security who had Hadwin was that they let him go.

Even Hadwin’s wife got in on the action.

