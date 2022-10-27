Watch Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughter Make Her WWE NXT Wrestling Debut

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the biggest celebrity stars on the planet.

One of the highest-paid actors in the world, Johnson's approval rating with audiences has always been high, dating back to his wrestling days.

Prior to being Hollywood's most sought-after leading man, "The Rock" rose to fame in the world of wrestling, becoming one of WWE's biggest stars in the late '90s.

Dwayne Johnson has several children.

His oldest is daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson, who turned 21 a few months ago.

Simone has been training for years, signing a contract with the WWE in 2020.

Coming from a wrestling family, she became the first 4th generation wrestler to appear in WWE when she made an appearance last summer.

On Tuesday, Simone made her debut on WWE NXT under the wrestling persona of Ava Raine.

Her appearance was almost 26 years to the day that her famous father debuted in WWE's (then called WWF) Survivor Series in 1996.

It was a solid debut from Simone Johnson, who appears to have a bright future in the business.

