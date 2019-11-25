Want to Call Santa Claus? We’ve Got His Phone Number

Nothing whips a child's behavior into shape at this time of year like a threat to call Santa, right?

Santa Claus Number

If you've got some little ones getting cranky with anticipation over the big day, you're going to want to know about this. Heck, even if they're still bouncing and behaving, a phone call to Santa Claus would be a mind-blowing moment for them.

Moneysavingsisters.com has somehow found Santa's phone number. Your regular carrier's long-distance rates apply, but how much fun is it going to be to see your child's eyes light up with a recorded message from Santa Claus?

'Santa's Hotline' asks kids to leave their Christmas list. Guaranteed to make memories that will last a lifetime, and it really works.

I mean, Santa and his elves are super busy right now, so obviously your call will go straight to voicemail, but rest assured Santa is going to go through all his messages before he loads up his sleigh for the big night.

Santa's phone number is 951-262-3062.

From Santa's voicemail -

"This is Santa Claus and you have reached my personal hotline. When you hear the tone, leave me your Christmas wish list and holiday cheer."

The deadline for mailing Christmas wishlists to the North Pole was December 15, so if you missed the deadline, or if your kids just want to make absolutely sure Santa knows what they want for Christmas, calling Santa's phone number is the best way to make it happen.

Merry Christmas!