(Jennings, Louisiana) - One juvenile is in custody and another remains at large following a string of incidents in Jennings that began Monday, August 11, 2025.

Juveniles in Jennings Cause Chaos at Wal-Mart

According to the Jennings Police Department via Facebook, the case started when officers responded to a report of an “ungovernable juvenile.” The boy’s mother told authorities her son had skipped school and had been removed from the local Wal-Mart for disruptive behavior. She did not know where he was at the time.

Get our free mobile app

When officers arrived at the location, employees reported that two juveniles had been running through the store with Nerf guns, causing a disturbance. One of the foam Nerf darts reportedly struck a female customer in the face. Both juveniles were identified but had left before police arrived.

The Story Continues at Jennings Wal-Mart

According to KPLC, about two hours later, Jennings Police received another call - this time about a stolen vehicle from the Wal-Mart parking lot. Investigators determined the same two juveniles were suspects.

The vehicle was later seen near Fire Station 2 on Highway 26, but when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects drove off, leading police on a pursuit toward Lake Arthur. The chase was called off when law enforcement lost sight of the vehicle.

One Parent Turned Child In to Police

A few hours later on August 12th, the mother of one of the juveniles contacted police, saying her son was at Marcus Cain Park. Officers arrived at the mother's house and recovered both the stolen vehicle and one of the suspects. The second suspect fled the scene and has not been located.

The juvenile taken into custody was arrested, cited for theft of a motor vehicle and being unruly and ungovernable, then released to his mother. The investigation remains ongoing and will update as more information is released.