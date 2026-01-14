(KPEL-FM) - If your phone showed “SOS” or “No Service” on Wednesday (01/14/2026), you weren’t alone. Verizon experienced a widespread outage that disrupted mobile service for customers across the U.S., including here in Louisiana. Not all Verizon phones in Louisiana were affected as I have Verizon service but was obviously enough to investigate further.

(Update 1/15/26) - According to a statement on Verizon's X account, the situation has been resolved and credits will be issued to the affected customers.

(Original Story) - The outage began late Wednesday morning and quickly gained traction online, with thousands of customers reporting issues. DownDetector showed a surge in complaints as users across multiple states including Louisiana, Texas, New York, and California, lost access to calls, texts, and data.

According to WWL, customers in Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and other parts of the state reported being unable to make calls or access cellular networks. The “SOS” symbol, which appears when a phone can only make emergency calls, was widely reported by affected users.

Verizon acknowledged the outage via social media, confirming that engineers were working to fix the issue. While the company apologized for the inconvenience, they have not yet provided an explanation or a full timeline for restoration.

In New York City, the situation escalated as emergency officials warned that the outage might prevent Verizon customers from calling 911. They urged residents to use landlines, other carriers, or physically seek help if needed.

While not everyone experienced the disruption, the outage was significant, especially for those relying on mobile service for work or emergencies.

Verizon says service is gradually being restored. You can check their network status page

for updates.