TULA Tacos + Amigos announced they will be closing their doors for good.

The Downtown Lafayette taco joint was open for nearly three and a half years before making the decision to close down. TULA shared a heartfelt message on their official Facebook page that let customers know exactly when they were closing for those who wanted to get their last fix of tacos before they were gone for good.

So, if you want to get a few tacos (personally, I loved the "Bad Boy" and The Philly) you've got until this Wednesday (Nov. 23) to get there and show TULA some love one last time.

Also, the group behind TULA shared that there is a "new concept" coming soon, so we'll keep an eye on their page and the space to see if this concept will be housed in the same building in the 400 block of Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette.

We'll be tapped in and will share the news once we hear anything, but in the meantime, go snag a few tacos (or maybe a marg?) and say farewell to the TULA crew.

... for now. ;)