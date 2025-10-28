Louisiana (KROF-FM) - As the Holiday shopping season gets ready to kick into high gear, Toys 'R' Us has announced the opening of 30 new stores across the U.S., and as of now Louisiana has one of these 30 locations.

Toys 'R' Us Louisiana Location

Once the world’s largest and most iconic toy store, famous for its jingle “I don’t wanna grow up, I’m a Toys ‘R’ Us kid!” and its mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe, Toys 'R' Us once operated over 1,600 stores in 35 countries.

However, things took an unfortunate turn for the company in 2017 when Toys 'R' Us filed for bankruptcy and announced they would closing all of their U.S. stores, resulting in over 30,000 employees losing their jobs.

In 2019, two small Toys 'R' Us stores opened in New Jersey and Texas, giving hope that the iconic, nostalgic toy store could be making a comeback.

Recently the ToysRUs.com website became active again, selling toys directly online.

Now, Toys 'R' Us has announced they will be opening 30 store locations across the U.S. in time for 2025 holiday shopping, and one location is right here in Louisiana.

As a matter of fact, the Louisiana location is already open!

Toys 'R' Us Metairie, Louisiana

For Louisiana holiday shoppers looking for that in-store, in-person nostalgic holiday toy store shopping experience, you're in luck because the Pelican State is one of the few states where you can find a Toys 'R' Us store.

From lakesideshopping.com -

Toys 'R' Us is back—just in time for the holidays! The all-new 4,500 square-foot pop-up shop at Lakeside Shopping Center is filled with a hand-picked selection of the season’s most popular toys and beloved brands, including LEGO, Barbie, Hot Wheels, NERF, Paw Patrol, and more.

The Louisiana Toys 'R' Us is located in Lakeside Shopping Center, Metairie, LA, in the Dillard's wing at 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

The Metairie Toys 'R' Us location is expected to be open through early 2026.

For kids who haven't had the chance to experience walking through a Toys 'R' Us in-person, this seems like a holiday destination for sure.

Read more at lakesideshopping.com.