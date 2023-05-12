The Top 5 Sports Bars in Lafayette, LA

There's nothing better than gathering a group of friends and going to a sports bar for the big game. Every sports bar is different; however, when you're in the building and your team scores, the atmosphere is electric.

What makes a great sports bar? For me I require three things when it comes to a sports bar: 1. decently priced beverages 2. quality food options (not just apps) 3. a great atmosphere with multiple TVs.

Well, Lafayette has great sports bars and we asked you via Facebook what are the best sports bars in Lafayette. Here are the top 5 sports bars in Lafayette, Louisiana!

5. Walk-Ons

Walks-Ons fell to the number 5 spot. Look when it comes to food Walk-Ons solidifies that qualification; however, the beverage department is a little overpriced. Also, the atmosphere is a family atmosphere instead of a more adult-only atmosphere, so I get why it didn't receive as many votes.

4. Legends

Legends fell to the number 4 spot. Legends fulfill a lot of my qualifications. Solid food although some limited options, well-priced beverages, and a solid sports fan atmosphere. Also, it's really cool that there are Legends all over town, so if you live let's say on Johnson Street closer to the mall there are two legends in that area for you to choose from. Sometimes though they don't carry the games you may want which is why I can see it falling to number four.

3. Fat Pats

Fat Pats lands at the number 3 spot. Similar to Legends there are multiple locations and similar to Walk-Ons they have a great food selection. Unlike Walk-Ons, Fat Pats has a better-priced beverage selection than Walk-Ons. Now it is more restaurant than sports bar but they make sure they have the games you want on the tv and with booths that have a personal tv, you can have what game specifically you want on said tv. That is an amazing addition to the place. There's not anything really wrong with Fat Pats, the others just received more votes.

2. Adopted Dog Brewing

So, Adopted Dog Brewery came in at number 2. This is the first sports bar that I personally haven't been to; however, I will be going soon. ADB(Adopted Dog Brewery) is a sister restaurant to MidCity Smokehouse, so I know the food is out-of-bounds fantastic. Also after asking around the beverages are very well-priced and the selection is vast. Then the fact that they support the Cajuns and will play their games is an added bonus. The owners are sports fans and the environment shows that. I see why this place was voted number 2!

(Below is an example of the type of events they hold on Cajuns' game days!)

1. Pete's

This isn't a shocker for me, but Pete's was voted as the number 1 sports bar in Lafayette. The food is incredible, the beverage prices are great, and the atmosphere is A+. Pete's is the home of Louisiana Athletics Live, so fans can go and hear the thoughts of the Ragin Cajuns coaches. Also, they host watch parties for Cajuns' games. And they also broadcast national games as well. When you think of the perfect sports bar the first thing that comes to mind is Pete's.

There's nothing better than watching the big game with a beer and a wing or burger in your hand. These places allow for that and more. If we missed any of the best sports bars let us know on Facebook or Twitter!